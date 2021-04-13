Dish: The Vintage’s Zoodle Bowl

This time of year, our cravings intensify for light, produce-centric dishes, and The Vintage’s nutrient-dense Zoodle Bowl is one to check out. The kitchen begins by spiralizing fresh zucchini, tossing the tender coils with keto-friendly basil pesto and finishing them with thinly sliced red onion, Roma tomatoes and chopped basil. “You can order the bowl topped with grilled ahi tuna or grilled chicken, and we finish it with black and white sesame seeds,” says general manager Miguel Rodriguez.

Part coffee house and part wine bar, The Vintage is a varied spot whose menu rambles from pastries to truffle fries to simple salads. Reward yourself with a beignet. The place is known for them.

The Vintage

333 Laurel St.

(225) 444-5799

thevintagebr.com

Hours:

Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.