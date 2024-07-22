Trending: Go back to school in style

July is quickly coming to a close, and the first day of school will be here before we know it. Get the kids (and yourself) excited for the new school year with a floral backpack or planner for the girls and easy velcro shoes for the boys. Don’t forget to ask for their help in picking out a personalized monogram for their seersucker backpack, too!

Below are a few of our favorite local finds that will have the kids headed back to school in style.

Scroll over the image below to get the details on each item.

