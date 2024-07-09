Share your inRegister memories with us ahead of our 35th anniversary issue | By inRegister Staff -

From weddings to fundraisers and from family homes to community initiatives, the pages of inRegister have held the memories of Baton Rougeans since its debut issue in 1989. Carrying on the legacy set by social magazine The Register starting in the late 1940s, the goal has always been to spotlight the people, places and goings-on of the city. And it has been our honor to do so for all of these years.

As inRegister looks forward to our 35th anniversary issue this September, we are asking for the help of our loyal readers. Since the magazine has always been about you, we want to put your cherished inRegister memories in our anniversary issue.

From now, July 9, until Friday, August 2, email us at [email protected] and let us know your favorite inRegister memory. From parties to recipes, we want to hear it all. A select few submissions will be chosen for inclusion in the commemorative 35th anniversary issue.

We can’t wait to reminisce with you as we celebrate this milestone alongside the community. Cheers to 35 more years!