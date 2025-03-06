Good and Well: This foundation is working to make healthy living accessible for all | By Bre Pizzolato -

The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and the journey to better health follows the same path. In her private practice and as the director of child nutrition for the Zachary Community School District, dietician Bianca Coats is committed to empowering people of all ages to achieve better health through food.

First, she did so through her debut cookbook, Eating God’s Way, in which she shares meal planning advice and simple, healthy food swaps. Now, she is taking her mission a step further with the establishment of a nonprofit. Coats has assembled a board of women in healthcare, including a licensed professional counselor, pediatric osteopath, certified family nurse practitioner, master gardener and fitness coach, to form the BeWell Foundation.

“Our goal is to fight against chronic disease and to give women the opportunity to learn preventive practices to reach optimal health and create a healthier lifestyle through nutrition, fitness, mental health awareness and food advocacy,” Coats explains.

The foundation aims to reduce chronic disease by encouraging small lifestyle changes through nutrition workshops, cooking classes and fitness programs while promoting policy initiatives. And the group’s efforts keep women at the center of its focus.

“Women are the catalysts,” Coats says. “We help our children, partners and families be healthier.” Recently, the organization has hosted low-cost Pilates pop-ups to engage the community and build connections, with the goal of making them free in the future. The organization also leverages grants and community partnerships to establish mini farmers markets, ensuring fresh produce is accessible to diverse socioeconomic groups to promote healthier eating habits and improve food equity.

Coats looks forward to expanding the BeWell Foundation’s offerings and impact, as she has been accepted as a Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) Nonprofit Board Fellow through BRAF’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence. Through the BeWell Foundation and its growing reach in the local community, Coats and her team are building on their mission of providing sound nutritional advice and encouraging others to choose to prioritize their health.

To learn more about the BeWell Foundation and get involved, visit bwellfoundation.com.