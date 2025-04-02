The Tipsy Librarian puts a on twist on the classic Masters Azalea cocktail | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Just as the azaleas begin to bloom around this time of year at Augusta National, so does the tradition of toasting with an Azalea cocktail.

Maranda Howell, better known as The Tipsy Librarian, brings a lighter twist to the sugary, juice-filled recipe for the original cocktail, which she describes as a sweet sugar bomb. “I had to tweak it to make it more balanced while still being true to the original recipe,” she explains.

For her version, she chooses lemon juice over lemonade to give the drink a pop and reduce the sweetness. And instead of grenadine, Howell opts for her homemade hibiscus syrup, made with dried hibiscus flowers from Red Stick Spice. “It makes for a better taste profile and creates a more gorgeous color,” she says.

“I think this drink was intended to be something light and refreshing,” Howell says, “And these specific substitutions help it to be just that.”

Test out your cocktail-making skills for the Masters with her recipes below.

The Azalea, with a twist 2 oz. JT Meleck vodka 1 1/2 oz pineapple juice (fresh or cold-pressed preferred) 1 oz. fresh lemon juice 3/4 oz hibiscus syrup 1 small (nickel-size) piece of lemon peel Add all ingredients to shaker and swirl together. Is more sweetness needed? Your lemon and pineapple juice can affect how much syrup is needed. Once the cocktail is to the level of sweetness you prefer, add ice and shake until chilled. Strain over fresh ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon slice.