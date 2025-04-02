Easy Does It: Stay cool as temperatures rise with effortless looks from local boutiques. | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Dressing for the Louisiana heat and humidity is not always easy. And as temperatures rise, we’re on a mission to make getting dressed as simple as possible.

From date night looks to everyday throw-on-and-go dresses, BLDG 5 sets the backdrop for our spring style shoot with model Leili Shabani. This season, local boutiques are showcasing easy closet staples that are perfect for the transition into summer. Get set for spring—and its accompanying humidity—with lightweight looks to keep you looking and feeling cool.

White Lie

Lace tank, $295, Edit by LBP

Lace midi skirt, $495, Edit by LBP

“Rhae” platform, $368, Aria

“Mar” earrings, $128, Aria

Seeing Red

Sweater top, $120, Head Over Heels

“Marlowe” skirt, $98, Head Over Heels

Woven platform sandal, $75, Head Over Heels

“Lolo” hat, $69, Head Over Heels

Scarf necklace, $60, Head Over Heels

“Eliana” sunglasses, $145, Aria

Spotted

“Sloane” dress, $68, Rodeo Boutique

“Dianna” bow sandals, $54, Head Over Heels

“Sly” earrings, $185, Aria

Out of the Blue

“Boa” linen top, $195, Aria

“Sasha” linen pants, $295, Aria

“Harlow” bag, $325, Aria

“Rhae” platform, $368, Aria

On the Market

Blue stripe dress, $374, NK Boutique

Raffia mid-heel slide, $89, Head Over Heels

“Harlow” bag, $325, Aria

To Dye For

“Laura” linen dress, $450, Aria

“Rhae” platform, $368, Aria

“Mar” earrings, $128, Aria