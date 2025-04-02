Easy Does It: Stay cool as temperatures rise with effortless looks from local boutiques.
Dressing for the Louisiana heat and humidity is not always easy. And as temperatures rise, we’re on a mission to make getting dressed as simple as possible.
From date night looks to everyday throw-on-and-go dresses, BLDG 5 sets the backdrop for our spring style shoot with model Leili Shabani. This season, local boutiques are showcasing easy closet staples that are perfect for the transition into summer. Get set for spring—and its accompanying humidity—with lightweight looks to keep you looking and feeling cool.
White Lie
Lace tank, $295, Edit by LBP
Lace midi skirt, $495, Edit by LBP
“Rhae” platform, $368, Aria
“Mar” earrings, $128, Aria
Seeing Red
Sweater top, $120, Head Over Heels
“Marlowe” skirt, $98, Head Over Heels
Woven platform sandal, $75, Head Over Heels
“Lolo” hat, $69, Head Over Heels
Scarf necklace, $60, Head Over Heels
“Eliana” sunglasses, $145, Aria
Spotted
“Sloane” dress, $68, Rodeo Boutique
“Dianna” bow sandals, $54, Head Over Heels
“Sly” earrings, $185, Aria
Out of the Blue
“Boa” linen top, $195, Aria
“Sasha” linen pants, $295, Aria
“Harlow” bag, $325, Aria
“Rhae” platform, $368, Aria
On the Market
Blue stripe dress, $374, NK Boutique
Raffia mid-heel slide, $89, Head Over Heels
“Harlow” bag, $325, Aria
To Dye For
“Laura” linen dress, $450, Aria
“Rhae” platform, $368, Aria
“Mar” earrings, $128, Aria