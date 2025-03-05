And the Oscar for best bridal look goes to… | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The Oscars red carpet and famed Vanity Fair after-party were glistening with gorgeous white gowns, and soon-to-be brides should take note. These looks—and the large team of designers, stylists and more behind them—often set the stage for what’s to come in the fashion world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

“The bridal vibe was impossible to miss,” Vogue Weddings noted in the Instagram post above. “From ethereal minimalism to full-on fairytale glamour, the bridal-worthy looks were fitting for various bridal celebrations.”

The number of white dress wearers provided a wide variety of styles, so there truly was something for everyone. Kai Gerber reassured us that the sheer cape overlay is here to stay, while structure, sequins and square necklines left a lasting impression.

Elle Fanning gave a chic and modern take on the traditional wedding dress in her white lace gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. The dramatic veil-like back of Fanning’s empire waist gown is a trend we hope to see shift from the walk down the red carpet to the walk down the aisle. And it’s no surprise that with help from her longtime stylist, Samantha McMillen, Fanning wore award-show white so well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Bridal fashion inspiration is everywhere, but it’s always fun to see what the big fashion houses are creating and what our favorite celebrities are wearing. See the Instagram post below where I Do Bridal Couture playfully matches dresses to different celebrities’ distinct styles.