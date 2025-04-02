In the Cards: How one volunteer is crafting for a cause | By Bre Pizzolato -

As Kohne Keen arrives at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, the receptionist informs her of a message left for her by a patient. “They said to never stop because what I do makes a difference,” she says, holding a few of the ornate, handmade cards she brings to replenish baskets around the cancer center every month or so. “That makes it all worth it.”

Last summer, she wasn’t searching for a new hobby when she scrolled past a die-cut machine—but somehow, one found her anyway. She nods toward her husband, John, acknowledging him as the one who set it all in motion when he told her to go ahead and order it.

Keen has always been crafty. Never one to shy away from a challenge, she sewed her daughter’s clothes throughout her childhood. “Even her T-shirts,” she laughs.

Cardmaking—with its intricate designs, delicate folds, precise cuts, and careful placements—presents its own challenges for Keen, who battles Parkinson’s Disease. With a few cards made, she was inspired to use her newfound hobby as a way to honor her late father by donating them to the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Keen’s father, a World War II veteran, spent two years in that very hospital battling tuberculosis, and it’s ultimately where he met Keen’s mother.

In addition to the VA and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, she also sends cards to troops stationed overseas through her church, First Baptist Church Central. “It’s hard for many of them to find cards to send back to their families, so I’m sure to include blank ones with envelopes for them,” she says.

What began as a personal hobby has grown into a heartfelt mission. To date, she has donated more than 500 cards to Mary Bird Perkins alone, each one carrying a message of comfort and encouragement. Nurses, doctors and patients are welcome to pick them up any time to exchange with one another or send to family and friends.

While she gravitates toward frilly bows and sparkles, she’s sure to create masculine and neutral designs, too. “I kind of make it up as I go along,” she laughs. She even creates cards that look like doctor’s coats, which include notes of gratitude to the care staff.

“She truly exemplifies how philanthropy—whether through generous gifts or dedicated volunteer hours—brings our mission to life,” says Danielle Mack, vice president of philanthropy for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “Her beautiful cards have provided moments of joy for countless patients and their caregivers during a challenging time.”

To learn more about Mary Bird Perkins and ways to give back, follow @marybirdperkins on Instagram or email [email protected].