inRegister Weddings deadline extended! | By Bre Pizzolato -

The wedding season will be here before we know it, but here at inRegister, the wedding bells ring all year long. While it may seem like the 2025 Winter Weddings issue just came out, we are already preparing for the 2025 June Weddings issue.

With Mardi Gras balls, parades and festivals, it’s easy to get swept up in the season’s festivities, so we have extended the deadline for paid wedding, engagement and anniversary announcements for the June 2025 Weddings issue to Friday, March 21.

Couples, families and vendors are invited to join the inRegister Weddings tradition. Click here for all of the details and to secure your feature now.