See yourself in inRegister Weddings! inRegister publishes weddings twice a year, once in January and then again in our standalone issue in June. The weddings we choose offer our readers a variety of inspiration from venues, to color combinations, to vendors. Unfortunately, not all weddings submitted are chosen. To submit your wedding for editorial consideration and potential publication, fill out this form—it goes directly to our editorial staff.

<a href="https://brbusinessreport.wufoo.com/forms/m15eafgs19qhlji/def/entsource=wordpress" rel="nofollow">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>