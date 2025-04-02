Last call for the Best of 225 Awards: Voting closes April 8

|
By
-
There’s less than a week left to decide which local businesses will receive awards in this year’s Best of 225 edition. Make sure to vote for your local favorites here.
Readers’ write-in submissions from December and January determined the nominees in 70-plus categories, including Best New Restaurant, Best Local Tacos, Best Local Fine Dining Restaurant, and so much more. Read 225‘s frequently asked questions to find out more about how the process works.
The ballot will remain open until April 8, so make sure to support Capital City people and businesses. And if you’re a 2025 nominee, congratulations! Spread the word by downloading 225‘s official nominee graphics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Author Jordan LaHaye Fontenot talks...

In 'Home of the Happy,' Fontenot investigates the mysterious circumstances of her

From the Editor: You’re Kidding

The work coming out of early learning centers is very underappreciated, at least in my

Patron Paint: The husband-and-wife duo...

From New Orleans to Baton Rouge and beyond, Tony and Tracey Mose's expressive works

Crowning Glory: Our April cover...

Our arts issue is always a staff favorite, especially with the immense amount of artistic talent we

Inside the new South Branch...

Even a rainy Monday Morning couldn't stop the excitement local community members had for the soft

TRENDING STORIES