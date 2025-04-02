Play the Part: Local looks for the Masters | By Ryn Lakvold -

Whether you’re making your way to Augusta National or simply watching the pros on television, it’s always fun to dress for an occasion. Next weekend, everyone will be sporting the iconic green in honor of the Masters. For inspiration on what to wear, we found a few golf tournament-worthy outfits from local shops.

Read on to see our picks, and click on the Instagram post to get all the details.

When life gives you lemons, make an Arnold Palmer. Honor the golf legend and match your cocktail with these lemon looks from Herringstones.

Look chic in the classic Masters green with this collared, button-down dress from Emily Katherine Boutique.

Leave it to Queen of Sparkles to have an outfit for every occasion. Check out the rest of the “Queen of The Green” drop here.

Keep things easy breezy with this casual look from Bella Bella.

Pair it with some jeans, and you’re ready to go. This green top from Rodéo is sure to keep you looking stylish on the course or at the watch party.

Stay comfortable and stylish while walking the green in a pair of Golden Goose from Aria.