Mother Knows Best: Tips from a seasoned sorority alum and mom | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The experience of sorority recruitment looks different for everyone. Some girls have ties through mothers and sisters and others will become first-generation sorority members. No matter the situation, each potential new member deserves to have their own experience without outside noise. Kellie Barton, an LSU Delta Delta Delta alumna and mother of two LSU Kappa Kappa Gamma alumnae, knows the pressure girls (and their families) feel during rush week. Barton speaks to different LSU sororities about recruitment, job interviews and more, and she’s sharing her best advice for navigating the turbulence of rush week.

Keep scrolling to see her honest answers in the Q&A below.

What is your history with sororities?

“I went through sorority recruitment at LSU in 1986! My mother wasn’t in a sorority, but my older sister, Twana Pulliam, was a Delta Gamma at the time. I had a good experience during recruitment, but certainly having my sister there was helpful.

I ended up going to preference with Delta Gamma, Tri Delta and Chi Omega. One of my sister’s best friends was Michelle Duke, and she had me for preference for Tri Delta. I was struggling with how to tell my sister that I wanted to have my own experience, and Michelle was such a comfort for me. Since she knew my sister so well, it helped me gather my thoughts and make my own decision.

In the end, Tri Delta was where I had been the most comfortable, and the rest is history. I was pretty involved at the collegiate level, serving as panhellenic representative, chaplain and then rush chair.”

How have you stayed involved?

“About 10 years ago, I got asked to sit on a house corp committee because of some of my HR background, and there was a personnel issue that they needed help with. I have always worked full-time in a fairly demanding healthcare administration role. I really never thought about volunteering, but in the end, I served as the alumane advisor for six years. While I enjoyed my collegiate years, I absolutely loved the advisor role. While demanding at times, watching young collegiate women grow and develop was incredibly rewarding.”

Would you say sorority recruitment is similar to an interview? If so, how?

“In a way, yes. But an interview for both the potential new member as well as the sorority. Both are trying to show the very best versions of themselves. For example, prior to rush week, potential new members are creating resumés that list activities and accomplishments, and each sorority is using their social media accounts to show a ‘day in the life,’ or what it’s like to be a member.”

What advice do you have for girls going through regarding conversation, properly carrying themselves, etc.?

“The best advice is that while you are trying to show the best version of yourself, you also have to be careful to stay true to yourself in the process. Recruitment takes place in August. It’s going to be hot, and it will probably rain, so dress accordingly. The young ladies who kept things simple–both in dress, makeup, hair and shoes–seemed to have a better overall experience. It’s OK to drink the refreshments you are given!”

Is there any way girls can prepare for these sometimes daunting conversations?

“The conversations are going to move from a lighter to a more serious tone throughout the week. Over the summer, the active members have been trying to get to know you through the information that you submitted to Panhellenic. The active members are trying to get a feel of how you are enjoying your experience. You are probably going to get asked some of the same questions throughout the day–just like in any job interview. For example, ‘How is your week going?’ and ‘What dorm are you living in?’ A good reminder is that it’s OK to ask questions during these rounds. In fact, the active members love it when you ask questions like “Why did you join?” or ‘What was your experience like?'”

What advice would you give to girls going through with a mother or sister(s) who has strong sorority ties?

“Have a conversation now. (Perhaps show them this article!) Keep an open mind during recruitment–both for the houses that you might be ‘expected’ to like and even houses that weren’t on your radar. Your goal is to find a group of women that you can be the best version of yourself in. The decision that you will make is yours–not your sisters’ or your mother’s. Sisters remain sisters and mothers remain mothers.

I say all of this and realize that it’s easier said than done. I was lucky enough to have a sister who wanted me to be part of Delta Gamma but knew that my experience was going to be different. She allowed me to be me. I didn’t realize what she had done until I had daughters go through recruitment. Our oldest, Kate, ended up pledging Kappa Kappa Gamma. People often ask, ‘Was I disappointed?’ I think if I were completely honest, I felt the need to apologize for any pressure that I could have caused. She had found her place with some incredible young women. And three years later, Anne joined her sister as a Kappa Kappa Gamma. I couldn’t be more proud of them both! Each of them has made lifelong friends!”

Any other advice for girls going through recruitment?

“For most girls, recruitment can be a wonderful experience. For some girls, the experience can be different. Be a good friend. Remember to sleep, eat, breathe and call home once in a while. For those mothers and sisters, all the above and show up wherever they land.

Postscrip: In my time as the Tri Delta advisor, I remember a bid day looking at all the members on the front lawn. Our son, Sam, was going through fraternity recruitment and he had come to see the festivities. Little did we both know that his future wife was in that pledge class. In May 2023, Sam married his college sweetheart Mallory, and I got my Tri Delta legacy!”