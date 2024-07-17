This tasty Sweet Corn, Creole Tomato and Avocado Salad is a cool side for summer | By Tracey Koch -

Looking for a side dish that’s cool for the summer? Try this Sweet Corn, Creole Tomato and Avocado Salad. It’s bursting with fresh flavors and textures and cool on the palate.

Try this delicious accompaniment with all kinds of grilled meat, poultry or seafood. Best of all, it’s easy to pack up and take to any summertime event.

Sweet Corn, Creole Tomato and Avocado Salad Serves 6 4 ears of fresh sweet corn 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt 2 fresh jalapenos, seeded and chopped ½ cup chopped red onions 2 large ripe Creole tomatoes, sliced into wedges 2 cloves minced garlic ½ teaspoon black pepper ½ teaspoon cumin ½ teaspoon chili powder 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice ¼ cup red wine vinegar 1/3 cup vegetable oil 2 large ripe avocados Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Shuck the ears of corn, add 1 teaspoon of salt to the boiling water and then drop the corn into the salted boiling water. Cook the corn for 7 minutes. Then drain the corn and set it aside to cool. Once the corn is cooled use a sharp knife to cut off the kernels and place them into a large mixing bowl. Add the chopped jalapenos, red onions and tomato wedges into the mixing bowl with the corn. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the garlic, pepper, cumin, chili powder, lime juice, vinegar, oil and remaining kosher salt. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Cover and place the corn salad into the fridge to chill until you are ready to serve. Right before serving, add in fresh chopped avocado. Toss once more and serve.

This article originally appeared in the July issue of 225 magazine.