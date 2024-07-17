Photo courtesy Hemline Towne Center.

Dressed to Impress: Boutiques offer must-have sorority recruitment attire

Sorority recruitment is right around the corner, which means it’s time to finalize your outfits. This is your opportunity show off your personality, and what better way to achieve that than a dress with a pop of color or a statement earring? Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite fashionable finds that will help you put your best foot forward for sorority rush.

 

These floral frilly dresses will keep you cool and confident on the row. Show off your personality with a sweet pattern like these from AnnLian boutique.

Make a statement or keep your look polished with these Chatta Box earrings that add pizazz to any outfit.

 Comfort is key when it comes to walking down the row. These chunky platform heels from Head Over Heels are flattering and functional.

 

Be bold with a show-stopping romper from Love. A romper will put a little pep in your step and distinguish you from the crowd of dresses.

From Ice Water to Preference and every round in between, a pop of color is an easy way to show your style and stand out in the best way. With many styles to choose from, these dresses from Hemline Towne Center come in vibrant colors.

