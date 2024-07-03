From the Archives: Peachy Keen | By inRegister Staff -

As the Baton Rouge Business Report stated in Nanette Noland’s profile for the 2024 Hall of Fame, the longtime CEO of The Powell Group “has always been a bit ahead of her time.” Not just in her professional life, but in her keen sense of style, as proven in her keeping room that graces the February 2010 cover of inRegister.

Featuring different shades of the 2024 Pantone color of the year, Peach Fuzz, in addition to pops of floral pattern, the Country Club Place new construction was one of Noland’s latest real estate developments at the time, through Brentwood Development Co., a subsidiary of The Powell Group. “If I didn’t believe in it, why would others,” Noland asked in the story, explaining how she liked the property so much that she bought a place of her own.

Noland partnered with interior designer Nita Gauthier on the project to ensure each space was tailored to her taste. “She doesn’t go with the crowd,” Gauthier stated in the story.

Starting with a soft color palette inspired by Noland’s collection of antique Oushak rugs, Gauthier said that the secret to a successful design was the seamless incorporation of heirlooms, antiques and new pieces.

“Blessed with beautiful, unique family treasures, Noland had plenty of accessories with which to work,” writer Jamie Craig noted in the feature. “The challenge was mixing them in with new pieces—from furniture to artwork—without the décor seeming disjointed.”

But the duo mastered the mix in every room of the home, with personal touches and old memories making the newly built rooms feel like home for Noland.