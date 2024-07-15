Hand it Over: Elevate your soft taco with hand held taco cups | By Katherine LeBlanc -

Happy Taco Tuesday to all who celebrate! The taco is one of the easiest and most customizable meals, and there’s no doubt that the classic Mexican dish is a crowd-pleaser for even the pickiest of eaters. But Aimee Broussard’s taco cup recipe is a game-changer for summertime meals. She uses Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets instead of traditional tortillas to create a no-mess taco with the right amount of flavor in each bite.

Taco cups with Homemade Taco Seasoning For Taco Cups:

1 pkg. Old El Paso tortilla pockets

1 lb. lean ground beef

Taco seasoning

Desired toppings: shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole dip, salsa, etc.For Single-Serving Taco Seasoning:

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. minced onion (or onion powder)

1/2 tsp. cornstarch

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper Prepare taco seasoning: mix spices together in a bowl; set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and brown ground beef until crumbly; drain excess fat. Add 1/2 cup water and seasoning mix to ground beef, stirring to combine. Bring to simmer and cook until mixture thickens; about 5 minutes.

Spoon taco meat into tortilla pockets and layer with desired toppings. Makes 4 servings.