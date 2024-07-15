Hand it Over: Elevate your soft taco with hand held taco cups
Happy Taco Tuesday to all who celebrate! The taco is one of the easiest and most customizable meals, and there’s no doubt that the classic Mexican dish is a crowd-pleaser for even the pickiest of eaters. But Aimee Broussard’s taco cup recipe is a game-changer for summertime meals. She uses Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets instead of traditional tortillas to create a no-mess taco with the right amount of flavor in each bite.
Taco cups with Homemade Taco Seasoning
For Taco Cups:
1 pkg. Old El Paso tortilla pockets
1 lb. lean ground beef
Taco seasoning
Desired toppings: shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole dip, salsa, etc.For Single-Serving Taco Seasoning:
2 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. minced onion (or onion powder)
1/2 tsp. cornstarch
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. oregano
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
Prepare taco seasoning: mix spices together in a bowl; set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and brown ground beef until crumbly; drain excess fat. Add 1/2 cup water and seasoning mix to ground beef, stirring to combine. Bring to simmer and cook until mixture thickens; about 5 minutes.
Spoon taco meat into tortilla pockets and layer with desired toppings.
Makes 4 servings.
Aimee Broussard is a Southern food blogger and award-winning cookbook author. Seen on QVC, Rachael Ray and more, she is a self-proclaimed accidental entrepreneur with a penchant for porches and sweet hospitality. Find her online at aimeebroussard.com.