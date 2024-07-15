Local design professionals featured in our July cover story give tips for designing with pets in mind | By Sally Grace Cagle -

In our July cover story, six local design professionals share the interiors of their homes and the furry friends they share the spaces with. While each story is packed with helpful information for unifying pet needs and high design, we’re back with more tips and tricks from the pros you know and love. Keep reading for their answers to the question, “Do you have any advice for designing with pets in mind?”

“It really depends on how you let them live in your house. If you have big 60+ pound dogs that you let get on top of upholstery, stay away from leather and choose a color that will blend in with their fur and the chaos that goes on in your house.

If you have well-behaved dogs that don’t destroy furniture, you can really get whatever you want and just keep a blanket down on the sofa. But it’s totally up to you!”

“I think pets should be treated as part of the family. With that in mind, we always select performance fabrics, rugs and surfaces that will make it easier to live with your pets. Just like small children can be unpredictable with messes, so can pets! I’m anti-declawing of cats, so one thing I know never to use in a home with cats is leather furniture. They will go to town! It’s in their instinct to stretch and scratch, so I do my best to make sure clients don’t end up with furniture in tatters.”

“Talk about who lives there and how you live. First and foremost, accept the fact that you do have a pet. The biggest mistake made is designing without them in mind, like buying pieces because you want to and then realizing your cat scratches furniture. Keep in mind the household boundaries your pet has, if any, and make more strategic decisions during the selection process.”

“If you’re bringing a puppy into your home, I would definitely get stain-resistant fabrics and rugs. Depending on the breed and if you allow them on furniture, I’d think more about the colors you choose for fabrics. Fortunately, Clark doesn’t shed so I don’t have to!”

“One thing I do not do is get cheap items just because you have animals. Even if you live with dogs, you can still have nice pieces and use forgiving fabrics that will wear better. It’s why I incorporate antiques. They take the edge off of worrying because they already have wear.”

“During the interview phase of projects, I always ask if they have pets, keeping in mind if they shed and how to deal with that. I’m more inspired now to create special pet spaces, even though it can be hard to implement these spaces and make them easy to maintain. But I’m up to the challenge!”

Read our full July cover story here.