Trending: Not your grandmother’s crochet | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Bohemian chic has come back in full force this summer, and the crochet clothing trend could be one of the main reasons for this. But it’s not the kind of crochet that makes you think of your grandmother.

From bags to shirts and matching sets, the breezy and soft pieces were made for these scorching summers. Baton Rouge boutiques have an assortment of crochet items, whether you’re looking for color, comfort, a swimsuit cover-up or even all three.

Hover over the image below to get the details on each piece.