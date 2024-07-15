Gone to the Dogs: A local baker specializing in homemade treats for furry friends | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Store-bought dog treats are a thing of the past thanks to Cathy Rodriguez, owner of Baton Rouge Dog Bakery. When Rodriguez’s 12-year-old lab/Aussie mix Bella was having trouble digesting her kibble, Rodriguez began her canine cooking journey making vegetable, chicken and rice meals along with homemade pumpkin baked treats.

Now, she caters to all kinds of furry clients, including dogs, cats, sheep and squirrels. Using only 4 to 5 healthy, human-grade ingredients in each treat—some of which are locally sourced—that come in a variety of flavors like peanut butter, banana, pumpkin or a combination, she’s satisfying pets and owners alike across the Capital City.

“Most animals are food driven,” Rodriguez says. “And a healthy treat as a reward is a great way to show your pets you love them and care about their health.” In addition to nutritious treats and food, she’s expanded to birthday and special occasion dog cakes, with a fan favorite being gender reveal cakes, so your fur baby can get in on the fun.

Learn more about Rodriguez and her homemade treats on the Baton Rouge Dog Bakery website.