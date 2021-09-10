Dish: Chow Yum Phat’s Dan Dan Noodles

Since it first opened in 2018, Chow Yum Phat has been about the business of preparing ramen and Asian street food in a refreshing, rule-breaking manner. The Dan Dan Noodles are a case in point, a satisfying tangle of Taiwanese-style noodles sautéed in Szechuan sauce with shrimp, smoked pork belly and jalapeños. Grilled yu choy (a cousin of broccolini) provides a vegetal counterpoint, as do the toppings of bean sprouts, fresh herbs and peanuts.

Cool things off with an El Jeffe cocktail, in which rye whiskey is shaken with lime leaf simple syrup and bitters and finished with Champagne.

Chow Yum Phat

2363 Hollydale Ave.

(225) 726-7335

chowyumphat.com

Hours:

Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.