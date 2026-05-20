Your Backyard, Reimagined: Louisiana Turf Co. Is Building More Than Beautiful Lawns | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Louisiana Turf Company

Picture stepping out your back door into a space that feels less like a backyard and more like a private retreat. Perfectly manicured turf. A custom-designed putting green that rolls true like a championship course. Elegant hardscapes. Fire features glowing at sunset. A space intentionally designed for entertaining, relaxing and creating memories.

That’s what Louisiana Turf Company creates every day.

Founded by Jonathan Starns, his wife Cassie Starns, and Jonathan’s father Russell Starns, Louisiana Turf Company has grown into one of Louisiana’s premier outdoor living and artificial turf companies by focusing on something many contractors overlook: detail, craftsmanship and performance.

“We’re passionate about creating outdoor environments that truly feel special,” says Cassie Starns. “Everything we build is designed with purpose, whether it’s a golf green, a luxury backyard, or an entire outdoor living space. We want our clients to feel like they’ve stepped into their new favorite destination.”

Originally launched with a focus on high-performance golf greens, LTC quickly became known for designing and installing custom greens that not only look beautiful, but actually perform like natural bent-grass putting surfaces. As relationships with clients grew, so did the company’s vision.

Clients wanted more than just turf. They wanted a complete outdoor transformation.

Today, LTC Outdoor Living provides fully integrated outdoor living solutions including artificial turf, custom golf greens, hardscapes, outdoor kitchens, fire features, landscape enhancements, drainage solutions, fencing, lighting and luxury recreational spaces — all designed and managed with the same level of detail and care.

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The LTC Difference

What separates LTC from traditional landscape or turf companies is their commitment to quality beneath the surface — literally.

Every project begins with a creative vision and proper planning. From groundbreaking to completion, every LTC process is meticulous, focused on efficiency and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

“At LTC, we believe true long-term performance starts with the foundation — not just the finished appearance,” Starns says. “Our standards are extremely high. There’s a major difference between simply installing turf and building an outdoor space correctly.

“We focus heavily on performance, durability, realism, and the fine details that most people never see but absolutely notice over time.”

That philosophy is especially evident in LTC’s signature golf greens.

LTC specializes in installing premium Celebrity Greens systems engineered to replicate the reaction, speed, and feel of elite golf course greens. Putts roll consistently. Chips react naturally. The surfaces are designed for golfers who want real performance — not a miniature golf experience.

“There’s simply not another company around that builds golf greens the way we do when it comes to realism, quality and performance,” Starns says. “We’re obsessive about details because that’s what creates an exceptional finished product.”

More Than Turf — Complete Outdoor Living

While golf greens remain a cornerstone of the business, LTC Outdoor Living has evolved into a full-scale outdoor living company serving homeowners, businesses, schools, athletic facilities and recreational spaces throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South.

From pet-friendly lawns and pool surrounds to sports fields, playgrounds, entertainment patios and luxury backyard retreats, LTC designs spaces that combine beauty with low-maintenance functionality.

For many clients, the appeal goes beyond aesthetics.

Louisiana’s heat, heavy rainfall, and demanding climate can make maintaining natural grass difficult and time-consuming. LTC’s premium synthetic turf systems provide year-round beauty while dramatically reducing maintenance, mud, irrigation and upkeep.

“People want to enjoy their homes more,” says Starns. “They want beautiful spaces where they can entertain family and friends without constantly worrying about maintenance. We help create that lifestyle.”

From Concept to Completion

One of the biggest advantages clients experience with LTC is the company’s comprehensive design-build approach.

From the initial consultation and custom design process to construction, installation, and finishing details, LTC manages every aspect of the project internally to ensure consistency, accountability and quality control throughout the entire experience.

“We take tremendous pride in what we build,” Starns says. “Our name is attached to every project, so we approach each one with the mindset that it has to exceed expectations.”

For LTC Outdoor Living, the mission is simple: create exceptional outdoor spaces that bring people together and elevate the way they experience home.

The destination, it turns out, may be right outside your back door.

Learn more at louisianaturf.com

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