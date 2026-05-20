When should you buy rather than rent? Synergy One Lending can help you decide. | By Sponsored Content -

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There’s a conversation Doug Bickley has had more times than he can count. A renter sits across from him, arms crossed, convinced that buying a home is out of reach—too expensive, too complicated, too risky. Then Bickley pulls out a calculator and starts doing the math. By the time he’s done, the conversation has usually changed.

“If I’m going to pay a note every month, I want to be paying it toward something I’m working to own, not paying it off for someone else,” says the Bickley Team Sales Manager at Synergy One Lending, Inc.

It’s a straightforward philosophy, but the numbers behind it are more compelling than Baton Rouge renters might expect. Many people compare a rent payment to a mortgage payment and choose the cheaper option. Bickley says that framing leaves out the two biggest advantages of owning.

The first is appreciation. At a modest 2.5% annual increase in your home’s market value, a $280,000 home builds roughly $7,000 in equity each year. The second is the mortgage interest deduction, which for many first-time buyers is their single largest tax write-off.

Together, those two factors can easily add up to $10,000 or more in annual benefit. “That number,” Bickley says, “is what makes buying more financially beneficial than renting.”

Baton Rouge has long been one of Louisiana’s most livable cities, but its supply of desirable homes is shrinking. Bickley points to a decade of growth from the inside out, neighborhoods filling in, lots disappearing, new development pushed farther away from the city’s core.

The result is a market where well-priced homes move fast. One of Bickley’s recent clients listed on a Friday and was under contract within 24 hours, after six showings and two offers.

“If it’s priced right, there are several buyers with interest, and multiple offers are not uncommon,” he says.

For first-time buyers, that pressure has pushed entry-level prices from the $200,000 to $250,000 range up to $300,000 to $315,000. That, Bickley notes, is all the more reason not to wait.

Bickley said homeownership is not for everyone. For those rebuilding credit, navigating a major life transition, or simply not yet ready for the long-term commitment, renting is the right short-term solution. It teaches the discipline of a monthly obligation and can be the right foundation for what comes next.

But for those who are ready? The market and the math are waiting.

Explore whether renting or buying is right for you by calling 225.337.0516 or visiting S1L.com.

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