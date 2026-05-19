Riverside can turn your laundry room into a space that works hard & looks good doing it | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Riverside Custom Cabinets

Kitchens and living rooms get the big renovation budgets. But the laundry room, visited every day by every member of the household, is often an afterthought.

Donnie Kogel, owner of Riverside Custom Cabinets, has spent years turning those overlooked spaces into rooms that homeowners brag about. His team doesn’t start with stock dimensions or a catalog. They start with how you actually live.

“A laundry room should work the way your household works,” Kogel says. “When the cabinetry is right, the whole routine changes. Even a ‘work’ space can feel polished — and when it does, everyday chores become something you don’t dread.”

Here are seven ways a custom cabinet investment pays off in your laundry room, day after day.

Storage that actually fits your life

Full-height and base cabinets designed for your specific room mean detergents, linens, cleaning supplies, and seasonal items all have a home neatly out of sight and always within reach. No more balancing acts on top of the dryer.

A sink that does more than it looks

An integrated deep utility sink is one of the highest-value additions Riverside can build into a laundry space. Hand-washing delicates, soaking stained items, rinsing out brushes, even watering plants can all be handled by well-placed sink.

Counter space that ends the folding war

A continuous countertop—sized and positioned by design, not by accident—gives you a dedicated folding zone. Clothes go from dryer to cabinet without ever touching a couch, a bed, or the floor.

Smart layout that cuts steps

When cabinetry is planned around your washer, dryer, and workflow—not just dropped in wherever it fits—a U-shaped or galley configuration puts everything within a few steps of each other. Less moving. Less effort. More done.

Air-drying without the chaos

Built-in provisions for a wall-mounted or fold-out drying rack keep delicate garments off door frames and shower rods. Air-drying becomes a contained, intentional part of the room.

Materials built for the mess

Water, detergent, heavy foot traffic—the laundry room takes a beating. Riverside selects cabinetry, countertops and hardware finishes that are both beautiful and genuinely tough, so the room looks as good in Year 10 as it did on Day 1.

A room that pulls more than its weight

With the right cabinetry and sink, a laundry room can moonlight as a mudroom, a pet-washing station, or a general utility hub. Riverside designs for the space you have and the life you actually lead. Schedule a consultation and find out what your space could become.

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