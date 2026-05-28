Protecting your cardiovascular health at every age | By Sponsored Content -

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At any age, it is important to be proactive about your health, understand your personal risk factors, and participate in regular screenings to protect your cardiovascular system.

Prioritizing screening and prevention is one of the most important steps. Regular heart and vascular screenings, along with annual exams, can help detect risk early, often before symptoms develop.

Heart-healthy habits also play a key role in lifelong prevention, such as staying active with a goal of 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. A heart-healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, supports cardiovascular health through fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, fish, and lean proteins, while limiting processed foods, red meats, and excess salt.

It is also essential to know and track your key heart health numbers, including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and BMI, and to take medication exactly as prescribed.

Cardiovascular health changes quietly and gradually across your lifetime. Paying attention early—knowing your risk factors, staying aware of your body, prioritizing routine screenings and care, and trusting when something feels off—can make a life-saving difference.

Learn more about cardiovascular health or schedule an appointment here.