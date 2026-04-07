Midweek reset: Sunset Pilates on The Green at Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Unwind midweek with a refreshing outdoor workout at Sunset Pilates on The Green. Held every Wednesday evening in April, these complimentary classes are led by Evolve Studio and offer the perfect way to relax, recharge, and enjoy the spring weather. Whether you’re a seasoned Pilates enthusiast or just looking to try something new, all are welcome to join.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and arrive ready to move. While the classes are free to attend, space is limited to ensure a comfortable experience for everyone. Advance registration is required. Click here to reserve a spot and view Evolve Studio’s full class schedule.