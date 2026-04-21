Del Rio Real Estate is celebrating 25 years of opening doors | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Del Rio Real Estate

Thirty-six years ago, Jerry del Rio made a life-changing decision, trading long nursing shifts for a career in real estate that would ultimately shape her legacy in Baton Rouge. What began as a practical choice for a mother of four quickly evolved into a thriving business built on resilience, relationships and an unwavering commitment to her clients.

Over the past three decades, 25 of those as owner of Del Rio Real Estate, Jerry has become a trusted name in the local market. Today, alongside partner Heather Civello, she continues to grow the business with a complementary approach that blends experience with an eye for design. “When you hire us, you’re getting a two-for-one deal,” Civello says.

Behind the scenes, the work is far from glamorous. From clearing out homes to managing every detail, their hands-on approach prioritizes five-star service. But it’s the relationships that truly define their success. For Jerry, every transaction is personal, proof that in real estate, connection is everything.

For 25 years, Del Rio Real Estate has been a pillar of the Baton Rouge community, opening doors, both literally and figuratively, for generations of clients. Their legacy is not just built on homes sold, but on the trust, care and lasting connections they’ve created along the way.

Learn more at www.delriorealestatebr.com.