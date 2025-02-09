Think pink with these playful spaces from the inRegister archives | By Sally Grace Cagle -

While the color pink has been trending since the Barbie movie, the pages of inRegister have featured fabulous interiors doused in the fun hue long before the film’s release. To spark some Valentine’s Day spirit, take a look below at a few rooms from our archives. Keep scrolling and feel the love for bold design.

With pink being the client’s absolute favorite color, Becky Walker with The Design Studio of Louisiana gave homeowner Mia Chouest the pinkest home possible. See more photos and details on the space by reading the full story here.

While pink can look great in any space, it’s an especially great pick for a baby girl’s nursery. This conversation-sparking space designed by Hattie Sparks Collins features different shades of pink and playful elements. Learn more about Collins’ design process by reading the full room tour here.

In the 2024 Ivy House, Flower magazine style editor Amanda Smith Fowler brought fun and flare to the laundry room design with a dramatic pink tile created by Jewel Centanni. Floral wallpaper and window coverings just outside of the room bring the floral fantasy to life. See the full 2024 Ivy House tour here.

“My closet is my happy place,” homeowner Lexie Polito says of this space, and it’s easy to see why. While we’re only including the showstopping wardrobe, there are plenty of pink spaces in the Polito home. Design professional Cole Baker included the punchy hue in the kitchen, butler’s pantry, main bathroom and more. Take a look at the full feature here.

The magenta lacquer ceiling featured in this dining room, designed by Dan Bergeron, gives it an immediate wow factor. “The goal was to create something whimsical but elevated,” Bergeron says of the renovation in this feature story.

Girls just want to have fun! And with the playful and feminine elements in this beautiful bunk room designed by Hilary Smith Kennedy with Dixon Smith Interiors, Alan and Jennifer Maltbie’s daughters and their friends can do just that. See more on this playspace by reading the full room tour here.

Which space is your favorite? Let us know by emailing [email protected]