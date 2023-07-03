Local finds for creating your own Barbie dream house | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Whether you love her or hate her, it’s hard not be envious of the doll who has it all. From an impressive career path to an endless supply of clothes and accessories kept in her fabulous dream house, it just doesn’t get much better than Barbie. In preparation for Greta Gerwig’s new film, out this month, we’re rounding up some Barbie-approved accessories for you and your home, because everyone should get to feel like a Barbie girl in their own Barbie world.