We're in a denim daze | By Sally Grace Cagle

Denim has been a defining element of our closets for decades, with there even being a fashion magazine strictly dedicated to denim. And while it’s nothing new, the favorite fabric isn’t only coming in the form of jeans or cut-offs anymore. Local Baton Rouge boutiques have found themselves in this denim daze, carrying shoes, shirts, skirts, dresses and even bags made from the fabric, along with the classic pants and shorts you know and love. While we’re not encouraging a Canadian tuxedo or Britney Spears-inspired denim gown, now is the time to step out of your comfort zone with a textile that’ll never go out of style.