Our color of the month for July is white hot

Is it hot in here, or is it just me? To stay cool (and look classic), we chose a crisp white for July’s color of the month, and Baton Rouge boutiques are stocked with these pieces for the summer. Whether you have a beach vacation coming up or are just looking for your newest closet staple, shop small by scrolling below to see what’s in store around town.

 

This white denim dress from Hemline Highland Road can be styled all summer long, and you can break it back out for football season by pairing it with cowboy boots.

The black trim on this vest and pant set from Herringstones Boutique screams chic. Wear them together or separately for nearly anything, from the office to date night.

Did someone say happy hour? This white-collared maxi dress from Chatta Box features adorable embroidered cocktail motifs, making it an easy addition to any vacation wardrobe.

The bow trend is not going anywhere, as is proven by this white mini dress from Bella Bella. Choose this for your next event if you want business in the front and a party in the back.

Don’t forget about the tennis whites! Local tennis brand Love All is stocked with white athletic looks to easily take you from the court to running errands while still looking put together.

The bubble dress is big right now, and this white mini from Hemline Towne Center will keep you cute and cool for any event this summer.

