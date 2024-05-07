For Art’s Sake: Opportunities to unleash your inner artist | By Bre Pizzolato -

Whether the subtle dance of colors on canvas, the hum of a pottery wheel or the warmth of glowing stage lights draw you to the arts, there’s no right or wrong way on the journey of self-expression. And in Baton Rouge, there’s no shortage of opportunities to tap into your creativity.

Art at Lunch

Life is hectic. For most of us, taking the time to peruse a gallery seems impossible. But everyone has to eat lunch, right? Enter the Art at Lunch program at the LSU Museum of Art. A variety of speakers are invited to share their knowledge and offer insights into topics ranging from birding to leveraging digital platforms and improving the careers of aspiring and working artists. And those are just a few of the programs happening this spring. Art at Lunch is free and open to the public. Presentations are typically held on the fourth Wednesday of the month. All you have to bring is a bag lunch and your curiosity. lsumoa.org

Write Time! with Boo Milton

If you have been waiting for the right time to begin exploring poetry and creative writing, consider this your sign to start. Renowned media personality Boo Milton hosts Write Time!, a creative writing session for adults ages 18 to 33 at the Main Library at Goodwood, typically every fourth Monday of the month. Complete with a live DJ, light refreshments and other creatives to connect with, this is the perfect place to get inspired and share your work, whether you’re a seasoned writer or a beginner looking for ways to get started. EBRPL.com

Art in the Park

BREC is known for its parks and outdoor recreation, but its commitment to enrichment extends to the arts, too. The Baringer Art Center is home to two programs that will spark your imagination, whether you prefer a class-like environment or are simply searching for a collaborative space. Art on Mondays offers a structured series of two-hour workshops, which explore distinct art processes to help broaden your artistic horizons. On Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m., the Baringer Art Center opens its doors to artists of all skill levels for Open Studio sessions. During Open Studio, artists may seek advice from professional artist Holly Barker and collaborate with peers. BREC.org/BRECart

Baton Rouge Plein Air Society

For those with an affinity for the outdoors, painting en plein air may be exactly what your inner artist needs. En plein air is a French expression meaning “in the open air” and refers to painting outdoors with the subject in full view. The Baton Rouge Plein Air Society offers an opportunity to meet weekly and paint with fellow artists, but does not hold formal classes. However, the painters there are happy to connect you with local teachers, resources and workshops to hone your skills. The Plein Air Society meets every Thursday morning in various locations in and around the city. Baton Rouge Plein Air on Facebook