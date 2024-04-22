Bridal looks for every pre-wedding party | By Ryn Lakvold -

Wedding season is upon us. And although guests look forward to celebrating the couple and spending time with friends and family, the bride has more to worry about than just her white gown. Soon-to-be brides need a white-hot outfit for everything from engagement parties, bridal showers, the bachelorette trip and the honeymoon. To help narrow down the daunting search for the perfect bridal wardrobe, see our top picks from local boutiques below.

This set from Rodéo would be perfect for a daytime ensemble on your bachelorette trip or honeymoon. And style the pieces separately through the warm weather season to create countless looks.

Whether it’s your rehearsal dinner, engagement party or bridal shower, this white dress with bow detailing from Hemline can do it all.

Where is your honeymoon destination? If it’s anywhere tropical, this breezy white set from Aria will keep you stylish and comfortable all week long.

We love a piece that’s classy but still unique, and this white lace dress from Chatta Box is exactly that. We can already picture a bride styling this for her rehearsal dinner.

Get set for spring and wedding season with this chic suiting vest and matching skirt from Edit by LBP. Wear it for a bridal shower, engagement pictures, or even style the vest with jeans for wedding dress shopping so they know you mean serious business.

Are you a “The shoes make the outfit,” kind of girl? If so, Head Over Heels has you covered. They have an abundance of nude and white summer shoe options to complete any wedding party outfit.