Open Book: Inside Valorie Hart and Sara Essex Bradley’s new title, ‘Bohemian Soul’ | By Ryn Lakvold -

There is often far more to a home than initially meets the eye, and that holds especially true for the residences of New Orleans. Author Valorie Hart and photographer Sara Essex Bradley reveal these hidden and noteworthy layers in their new book, Bohemian Soul: The Vanishing Interiors of New Orleans.

Diving into eclectic abodes across the city, the title is a nod to what makes the Big Easy so special. Bohemian Soul provides more than home design inspiration, offering a sort-of historical archive by documenting New Orleans during a certain time.

Read on for an in-depth Q&A with Bradley about the behind-the-scenes of creating this new coffee table book.

How did the idea for this book come about?

Valorie and I have collaborated on photo shoots for about 15 years, with me shooting and Valorie styling and writing the stories. We realized we were both attracted to the houses that were less “interior decorated,” and more collected and personal, artistic and often a little odd. We also realized that New Orleans is a haven for the type of people who like to live this way, thus bohemian souls.

What was the process of creating the book like?