My Favorite Things: Jason Andreasen | By inRegister Staff -

President/CEO, Baton Rouge Gallery

Guilty pleasure: No such thing!

TV show: The Bear

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Cartoons, cereal and my 6-year-old

Place to have a shopping spree: Time Warp Boutique

My motto for life: Do what you have to do so you can do what you want to do.

Place for lunch: Elsie’s Plate & Pie

Way to spend $20: A trip to Capital City Records

Childhood memory: Fishing in the Everglades with my dad and brother