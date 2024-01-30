Tickled Pink: Barbie dreams are a reality in this bright home | By Ryn Lakvold -

If you didn’t have a Barbie Dream House when you were younger, it was more than likely on your Christmas list every year. Now that Barbie is more relevant than ever, we are reminiscing about the good old days. Getting home after school and running to the hot pink mansion with no worries in the world, other than the made up drama between Barbie and Ken.

Well it turns out, dreams really can become reality. Mia Chouest wasn’t going to let anything stop her from creating her own Barbie Dream Home. With the help of The Design Studio and Level Homes, Chouest was able to design the pinkest house possible.

“Pink is our client’s absolute favorite color. To be successful in having a fun yet sophisticated design, we chose to incorporate other colors that compliment all the shades of pink in the design,” said Becky Walker, principal designer and owner of The Design Studio. “When it came to the different textiles like fabrics and wall coverings, we knew the options were endless, but we wanted to find patterns and color combinations that would work in her space for the foreseeable future.”