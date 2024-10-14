Runway to Room: Interior design inspired by New York Fashion Week | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Inspiration is everywhere. But after a season of fashion weeks across the world showcasing Spring/Summer 2025 collections, we’re feeling especially inspired—and we’re channeling that energy into how we design the spaces where we live.

“Fashion is a glimpse into the future when it comes to upcoming interior design trends,” Lauren Charlet, an interior designer with Olivia Erin Interiors in New Orleans, says. “While the main focus is on clothing and accessories, the impact of New York Fashion Week extends far past the runway.” As fashion designers reveal their collections, the trends, colors and materials featured on the catwalk will influence interior designers for the upcoming year. “It gives us a glimpse into the future and sets the tone for a lot of interior spaces you will see the following year,” Charlet says.

So, how do interior designers pull inspiration from the fashion runway? Charlet breaks down a few of the examples in the list below.

Color Palettes

Designers observe the trending colors showcased in fashion collections and incorporate those hues into their projects, using them for wall colors, fabrics and accessories.

Textures & Materials

Fabrics used in clothing, such as silk, velvet, or denim, can inspire similar materials in interior design. Designers might use these textiles in upholstery, curtains, or decorative pillows.

Patterns & Prints

Runway designs often feature bold patterns and prints, which can translate into wallpaper, rugs, and art pieces within a home.

Silhouette & Forms

The shapes and lines in fashion can inspire furniture design and layout. Curvy lines in garments might influence the selection of rounded furniture or soft shapes in decor.

“Fashion and interior design have been long intertwined and share many of the same philosophies,” Charlet says. Both disciplines are guided by similar principles of aesthetics like balance, proportion and harmony. They also follow similar trend cycles. Trends and colors come in and out of style, some repeat, and some never return.

Perhaps the most personal connection between fashion and interior design is the expression of individualism. Both art forms reflect the unique style and personality of the designer. “This is why you can determine who your favorite designers are,” Charlet says. “Their personality and style are embodied in everything they design.”

Homework: Get inspired by your wardrobe

“By following the similarities that fashion and interior design share, you can pull inspiration from your very own closet,” Charlet says. Start by going through your wardrobe and identifying the colors you gravitate toward and wear most often. Allow these colors to determine your choices for paint, décor and even furniture, she encourages. “If you stay true to yourself and what you love, you will create a home that embodies your style and what you love you love, and that’s what’s most important,” Charlet says.

Trends scouted at the Chloé Summer 2025 Fashion Show

For Charlet’s homework, we asked her to find inspiration from the Chloé Summer 2025 Fashion Show to give us a better idea of how interior designers draw on colors, textures and more. See a few of her favorite looks and the unique ways she drew inspiration in the gallery below.

“The combination of texture seen here (look 5) is everything! The intricate lace contrasted with brass accents shows me that mixing materials is here to stay. We should continue experimenting with the mix of materials and we might possibly see an increase in gold accents over chrome or silver.”

“From look 63, I’m drawing inspiration from the florals and pastels. Pattern is playing a big role in a lot of designers’ Spring and Summer shows, which I am super excited to see. I’m also noticing a lot of florals and pastels, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing more muted, richer colors appear in interiors this next year.”

“Will the 70s make a comeback? I love it when iconic pieces make their way back in style, and these sunglasses are doing just that. Also, something as simple as this shoulder detail could influence more curved, rounded pieces to appear in interior choices in the upcoming year, including sofas, sculpture, lighting, etc.”

