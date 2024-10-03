My Favorite Things: Colleen Waguespack
Designer and creative director of Fig & Dove
Comfort food: Blue Bell Pralines and Cream
Item in my wardrobe: My mother’s black velvet blazer from college
Room to design: Powder room. It’s the easiest space to dress up with a fun wallpaper or an unexpected wall color.
Candle: Fig & Dove “Winter White”
Song on my playlist: “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles
Guilty pleasure: 20-minute naps
Movie: Remember the Titans
Childhood memory: Guste family road trips with all six siblings piled into our station wagon
Place to have a shopping spree: Ann Connelly Fine Art
Out-of-town destination: Paris
Hidden talent: I’m an open book. I hide nothing!