Photo by Jeannie Frey Rhodes.

My Favorite Things: Colleen Waguespack

|
By
-

Designer and creative director of Fig & Dove

Comfort food: Blue Bell Pralines and Cream

Item in my wardrobe: My mother’s black velvet blazer from college

Room to design: Powder room. It’s the easiest space to dress up with a fun wallpaper or an unexpected wall color.

Photo by Max Kim-Bee.

Candle: Fig & Dove “Winter White”

Song on my playlist: “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

Guilty pleasure: 20-minute naps

Movie: Remember the Titans

Childhood memory: Guste family road trips with all six siblings piled into our station wagon

Place to have a shopping spree: Ann Connelly Fine Art

Out-of-town destination: Paris

Hidden talent: I’m an open book. I hide nothing!

