Two Wheels, Three Meals: Recipes inspired by a daily biking commute | By April Hamilton

In the spirit of history repeating itself, I am resuming a tradition that began ages ago in elementary school: riding my bicycle.

My first set of such wheels was a small, sparkly green Schwinn with a basket on the front and a triangular two-tone seat embellished with the S logo. Every few years, I got an upgrade for size, usually a hand-me-down from an older sibling. In college I was without a car, so I biked everywhere on my red Peugeot beach cruiser.

Fast forward, a stars-aligning trifecta of events has me back on the bike, pedaling my way to work and back. I feel like a kid again.

An inspiring story on NPR caught my ear, detailing the commute of a man in San Francisco who bikes 50 miles to work as part of triathlon training. With an October triathlon on my calendar and just a seven-mile one-way ride, the idea intrigued me. The afternoon triple-digit temperatures did not accommodate my plans as the idea percolated. My anticipation also brewed. When my car was in the shop for a week and the morning temps felt like early gumbo season, I decided to go for it. Now, I am hooked, arriving at my destination with a refreshing workout under my belt and energized for the day.

As with most endeavors, a little planning is required. Checking with friends who cycle all over town, I mapped the route carefully. Backroads and neighborhoods offer a safer route than cruising down the busy streets of Baton Rouge. I encounter only two traffic lights and especially enjoy winding through Dawson Creek Greenway and around the BREC park at Kenilworth and Perkins. I love greeting people out walking their dogs or working out on the al-fresco exercise equipment. I treated myself to a reflective fanny pack and the perfect zippered tote bag, the same size as my bike basket, which holds my lunch, clean-up gear and a change of clothes. The new routine gets me out of bed, ready to spring into action, and I have never slept better.

What does all of this have to do with cooking? When I get home around five o’clock, my mind is focused squarely on dinner, and I need something delicious, nutritious and quick. The answer is a veggie-infused ground beef “starter” that can go in any direction your flavor compass points. On Sunday, it’s a big skillet full of possibilities. I divide it into three containers, and with a few extra ingredients, a new dish is born every evening when I land in the kitchen after work. I am all about repurposing leftovers into encore meals, and this one is stellar for weeknights.

Now that I work in healthcare, I am trying to put as much focus on fitness as I do with my love of food. Biking to work is a win-win. The schedule helps me get my weekly meals organized, and the morning and after-work rides fuel my mind, body and spirit. I am thrilled to have rediscovered the joy of two wheels and hope to recruit more riders for the fun and fitness of it.

Starter The upfront prep pays dividends when you can quickly change gears to suit your flavor craving. I fire up my extra-large cast iron skillet to sauté loads of flavorful veggies. Then, I add some meat and season to taste when it’s dinner time. This large batch is divided into three ready-to-enhance meals, which serve four each. The three recipes that follow are only a few of the many possibilities. 2 Tbsp. olive oil 2 large onions, finely chopped 2 red bell peppers, finely chopped 1 lb. mushrooms (I used baby bellas), smashed with the side of a knife and finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, minced or crushed 1 lb. lean ground beef (or ground meat of your preference) 1½ tsp. coarse sea salt ½ tsp. ground black pepper In a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until it slightly softens, about 5 minutes. Add bell peppers and again, sauté to slightly soften, about 5 more minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté until they release and reabsorb their liquid. Add garlic, salt and pepper and stir one minute to infuse mixture with garlic. Push vegetables to one side of pan and crumble in ground beef on empty side of pan. Using a large spoon, break meat up into crumbles as it browns. When meat is no longer pink, work in vegetables and stir well to combine. You now have a blank canvas, and the seasoning magic happens in the future dishes. Divide the mixture into 3 equal portions and let cool slightly before covering and refrigerating for up to 3 days or freezing for up to 3 months.

Lettuce Wraps 1 portion of starter 2 tsp. sesame oil 1 Tbp. fresh ginger, finely minced 2 Tbsp. soy sauce Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes 1 large carrot, peeled and grated on large holes of a box grater 3 green onions, finely sliced 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds, if desired for garnish Leaf lettuce, rinsed and dried Heat starter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Make a well in the center, drizzle in the sesame oil, and stir in ginger to sauté until fragrant. Stir mixture well. Add soy sauce, red pepper flakes, grated carrot and green onion and stir to combine and heat through. Scoop warm mixture into lettuce leaves and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Taco Night 1 portion of starter 1 Tbsp. Ancho chili powder 1 tsp. ground cumin 1 (14-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed Small soft corn tortillas, warmed on a hot skillet Garnishes: toasted pumpkin seeds, diced avocado, chopped tomato, sliced jalapenos, shredded lettuce, lime wedges, cheese, sour cream Heat starter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Make a well in the center, sprinkle the chili powder and cumin in the center, and stir to toast the spices on bare part of skillet. Add beans and stir all together to combine and heat through. Spoon into warm tortillas and garnish as desired.