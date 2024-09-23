Brooks Nader dishes on her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ debut | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Baton Rouge native Brooks Nader is proving she can model and mambo in the latest season of Dancing with the Stars. The Sports Illustrated cover model is currently competing on season 33 of the fan-favorite reality competition show, with the second episode airing tonight, September 24.

Nader is competing with partner Gleb Savchenko against twelve other famous contestants, including actresses Chandler Kinney and Tori Spelling, former Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher, just to name a few.

Hear from Nader about the exciting experience in the Q&A below.

What was it like getting the news that you would be a part of the cast? How did your family react?

I was over the moon with excitement! I was in Ibiza when I got the call, so naturally, I had to go out and dance all night long! My family was just as thrilled. We grew up watching Dancing with the Stars and LSU football every single week.

How is it going so far?

This process has been life-changing so far, and we’re only three weeks in! It’s challenged me in new ways I’ve never been challenged before–both physically and mentally. It’s just what I need in my life right now.

Do you have any prior dance experience?

I was on the high school dance team at University High in Baton Rouge, and have always had such a love for dancing. I also went to Tari’s School of Dance when I was younger, which is where Britney Spears went, so I had to do a Britney song for my first dance [on the show].

How has modeling prepared you for your dancing debut?

With both modeling and dancing, you’re taking on a new persona or character with each shoot. I think it’s the little things, like always being aware of your hands, feet, etc., that help when it comes to dance.

What is it like working with Gleb?

I couldn’t have dreamt up a better partner! He’s such a good teacher and we have such amazing energy together so hopefully that comes through in our dances.

Watch Brooks and the rest of this season’s Dancing with the Stars cast on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. CT on ABC and streaming live on Disney+. The show is also available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs.