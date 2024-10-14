Room tour: Amanda Cason’s dining room is complete with her Doberman | By Ryn Lakvold -

From our July cover story, we got a sneak peek into six of Baton Rouge’s design professionals’ homes. From cats to dogs, we loved getting a glimpse into all the furry details of these designers’ lives with their pets.

Since we still can’t stop thinking about the feature, we caught up with Amanda Cason of Amanda Cason Interiors for a closer look into the dining room that she shares with her husband, Blake, and pet Doberman, Rome.

Carson describes her home as contemporary, bohemian, and dog-friendly. “[Having Rome] has only influenced how I select things because I don’t want anything to be hands-off or unavailable,” she says. “If it’s not useful or comfortable, it doesn’t make sense for us to have it.”

Scroll over the image below to learn more details about the dining space:



