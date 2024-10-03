New Brew: The Vintage debuts a roasted coffee line | By Sally Grace Cagle -

After traveling the globe to learn everything about coffee, from the beans to blending and hand-roasting, OnePack Hospitality Group CEO Bernard Stolberg and his team created a distinct flavor for Louisiana. The Vintage Restaurant and Café introduced a signature roasted coffee line at its New Orleans and Baton Rouge locations in September.

“Coffee is a big part of the culture here in Louisiana, and it has become a big passion of ours at The Vintage,” Stolberg says. “There’s a lot more that goes into a cup of coffee than people probably realize.”

With its local coffee houses now well-established, the group is ready to showcase a retail line that supports its mantra of bringing the community together while supporting connections across the world.

“Farmers have previously been taken advantage of, and we want people to understand the origin of the coffee we craft,” he says. Advanced technology like an electric air convection roaster allows The Vintage to make small batches in a more sustainable way.

The signature coffee line flagship varities are The Vintage Gold Blend and The Vintage Espresso, both available in-store and online for purchase by the bag. This month, see The Vintage Signature Louisiana Art Series, featuring local artist Terrance Osborne, too.“In the spirit of Louisiana, we want to continue to support and tell the story of our community.” Stolberg says, “And as always, provide a comfortable place for anyone and everyone.” thevintagebr.com