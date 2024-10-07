Spotted: Custom embroidery for every age and team | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Elizabeth Harris has had a creative and entrepreneurial spirit for as long as she can remember. During quarantine, she learned how to hand embroider as a fun and artistic way to occupy her time. But soon, she turned her hobby into a side hustle with the creation of her business, Embroidery by Eliz.

As an LSU undergraduate student, she’s eager to help fans cheer on the Tigers with everything from children’s bubbles and bows to adult bandanas and, most recently, straw hats. But while LSU is close to her heart, she’s happy to help customers cheer on any team they choose. And potential customers should not let the word ‘custom’ scare them, she says.

“I love working with customers to create custom pieces at various prices that they will cherish forever,” she says.

But the adage you get what you pay for rings true, especially for this craft. “Hand embroidery is a very tedious process, and each project varies based on the complexity and size,” Harris says. “Typically, I spend no less than two hours on a design, although some projects may take all day to complete.”

Each project begins the same way—by choosing the design. “I would say that’s my favorite part, but I truly love every step of the process,” she says. Next comes the fabric, and lastly, the stitching techniques and thread colors that will bring the design to life. “It’s always so rewarding to see the final product,” she says.

Harris is excited to welcome the upcoming holiday season with new products coming soon. “One thing about me is my brain never shuts off,” she says. “I am always dreaming and planning the next step—you can always expect something extravagant from me!”

To stay up to date and learn more about her products, follow Harris on Instagram.