We Tried It: The Corn Maze At Burden | By Bre Pizzolato -

The results are in. Fall in Baton Rouge would not be complete without a visit to the Corn Maze at Burden, where quintessential harvest season activities bring out the kid in all of us. The corn maze may be the star of the show, but there’s something here for everyone.

From Hay Mountain to the corn pit, petting zoo and pumpkin patch, my nieces and nephew, ranging from 2 to 11, all had a blast. And my six-month-old was content! The Corn Maze at Burden is a true crowd-pleaser for many reasons.

Hassle-free parking and admission

We arrived a bit behind schedule—new-parent life—but still managed to park in the front row. My mom, who arrived right on time with my niece and nephew, also texted to brag about the parking spot she snagged.

The admission process was seamless—one ticket scan gives event volunteers access to all your tickets, so there is no need for multiple scans. They gave us wristbands, and the kids were off. Pre-sale tickets guarantee two fun-packed hours until the horn blows, signaling it’s time to leave.

So. Much. Fun.

The 11-year-old, six-year-old, four-year-old, and two-year-old couldn’t get enough running from one activity to the next. The corn maze and various activities are spread across a section of the sprawling grounds, transporting you to another time in a way only a rural life museum can.

The corn pit was a clear winner, with a crowd of happy kids rolling around in the kernels as parents watched, seated on hay bales surrounding the pit. Kids flocked to the pit and then didn’t want to leave. Parents were hesitant, too, as the area was shaded by a tent–a real difference maker on the cloudless 85-degree day we chose to attend.

The snowball stand was also a hit, as evidenced by dozens of blue and red smiles. With snowballs, shade and ample seating, it seems impossible to go wrong. A food truck offered more substantial options, and booths set up by local vendors sold festival treats.

For our younger nieces, the petting zoo and pumpkin patch tied for their favorite activity. They also enjoyed eating snowballs in the shade with their baby cousin.

The 11-year-old and 6-year-old enjoyed the hay ride around the property, which stopped at a satsuma grove. After searching for the perfect one and enjoying a snack, we loaded back onto the hay ride to return to the rest of the activities.

Fall-themed photo ops

Getting kids to take pictures is no small feat for many parents. The unique photo ops available at the Corn Maze at Burden make taking pictures fun, fast and easy. From the giant hay-bale chicken to the tractor and barn door surrounded by pumpkins, these are the kinds of installments kids naturally run toward. Make sure to keep your phone close by for quick picture-snapping!

Tickets to the Corn Maze at Burden are only available as pre-sale and are not sold at the event. They go fast, especially on LSU bye weeks, and it’s clear why. The Corn Maze at Burden is the perfect way to celebrate the fall season with your family. Wear comfy shoes, be ready for some great photo ops and have fun!