Gallery walls are intimidating. Here are three tips and plenty of inspiration to get you started

Our October cover story has inspired us to revisit our walls. Rip and Suzie Reeves’ home is filled to the brim with unique artwork, and their art-centric interiors remind us that thinking outside the box always yields the best results. That fact is especially true when it comes to gallery walls.

One of the most intimidating things about decorating is figuring out where to place artwork. And when you have one big wall to fill, getting started can feel impossible.

Equipped with knowledge from Corey Damien Jenkins’ MasterClass on creating a gallery wall and inspired by the Reeves’ home, we have compiled some helpful tips and tricks below, along with a few of our favorite gallery walls from local design professionals.

Use frames of different styles and sizes to tie together paintings or prints you may feel don’t belong next to each other. You will be pleasantly surprised. Experiment! Lay everything on the floor and mix the pieces until you are satisfied. Tape, then hammer. Place tape where frames will go to ensure proper spacing before you start placing nails.

Keep scrolling to see a few local designer’s distinctive gallery walls.

