These boots were made for shopping | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Boots may be the cold-weather favorite for women everywhere, but here in Louisiana–the Boot–they are more than just a stylish choice. Boots are a wardrobe essential, from LSU gameday to Thanksgiving and all the way into Mardi Gras season. That’s why it’s important to invest in a pair that will stand the test of time.

Keep reading to learn tips from Anna Katherine Gladden, owner of NK Boutique, on choosing the perfect pair and to see boots available now in local boutiques.

Build a versatile collection.

“Add variety to your closet by making sure you have a knee-high, mid-calf and short bootie,” Gladden recommends. Variety in lengths will ensure you have the perfect pair whether you’re headed out for gameday, a night out or a casual brunch.

Dress it up.

“Everyone should have a dressy heeled bootie, a knee-high boot and a western boot,” Gladden says. Heeled booties instantly elevate an outfit for more formal occasions, while knee-high boots pair perfectly with dresses and skirts. Western boots are a gameday go-to and add southern style to any casual outfit.

Socks matter.

“Make sure to consider the type of sock you plan to wear with the boot or bootie to ensure the perfect fit,” Gladden advises. When you go boot shopping, bring along a pair or two of your usual socks. This will help you get a true sense of how they will fit and feel.