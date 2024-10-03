Courtesy West Baton Rouge Museum

Seeing Stars: Old Hollywood in West Baton Rouge

|
By
-

A pioneer of 20th century photography, Robert Hanley “Bob” Willoughby is known for capturing candid images of some of the most iconic names from the golden age of Hollywood. From Judy Garland, whose photos helped launch Willoughby’s career in 1954 when they appeared in Life magazine, to Audrey Hepburn, pictured here, to Marilyn Monroe, the images offer a behind-the-scenes perspective that Willoughby was exclusively afforded as one of the first outside photographers to be granted access to film sets.

Now, his work is coming to Louisiana in Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby, a traveling exhibit from ExhibitsUSA, on view at the West Baton Rouge Museum through October 20. westbatonrougemuseum.org

