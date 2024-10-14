Decorate for fall with pieces from shops around town | By Ryn Lakvold -

The second we felt a breeze in the air, we knew it was time to whip out the fall décor.

There are so many different ways to go about decorating your house for fall. You could go the Halloween extreme route with skeletons and ghosts on each and every surface, or you could go with the subtle fall décor of plush pumpkins and colorful skulls. We found some home accessories that fall right in the middle of the two. Read on to see our picks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baton Rouge Succulent Co. (@brsucculentco)

We love the concept of making your bouquets match the season. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. has so many options for fall bouquets and wreaths to choose from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HighlandSide (@highlandside)

If your home is filled with colorful décor and artwork, these skulls would make the perfect addition. They add an easy touch of Halloween.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Foyer (@thefoyerbr)

These gold magnolia clip-ons from The Foyer add a subtle touch of fall. They also double as Christmas ornaments, so you can also prepare for the rest of the holiday season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elements (@shopmixelements)

From pumpkins and black cats to wine glasses and decorative napkins, Elements has all the fun fall decor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keeping Room (@thekeepingroom)

When in doubt, a great-smelling candle can sometimes be the easiest finishing touch when decorating for fall. The Keeping Room has all the fall Nest scents.