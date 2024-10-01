Photos courtesy Maria Saia.

Wedding portrait painter Maria Saia shares her industry point of view

You all already know. We love weddings. But who doesn’t?

From grand gestures to the tiniest personal touches, we’re here for all the details that make a couple’s day uniquely their own, including the live paintings and guest portraits that have become so popular. We talked to live wedding painter Maria Saia about capturing the magic of ceremonies and blending art with celebration in her portraits.

Hear more from Saia in the Q&A below.

 

In what ways do your portraits bring an extra touch to weddings?

Wedding painting is a form of entertainment and a keepsake for the couple. Some of my favorite conversations have been with grandparents and kids at the wedding. They will come up throughout the night and ask questions about the single canvas painting of the bride and groom. People also love the watercolor paintings of the wedding guests and get so excited when I notice their shoes or their purse. It really helps the guests feel seen. It’s a party favor people will never forget.

How many watercolor paintings do you paint per wedding?

I offer an unlimited number of watercolor paintings per event. People come up, I snap their photos, and then start painting. I do as many as I can at the wedding, finish the rest from my studio, and mail them afterward. I can typically paint 14 portraits per hour, so each portrait can contain anywhere between 1 and 4 people.

What kind of feedback do you typically get from guests?

I love it when guests say things like, “OMG, you got my shoes!” or “He does stand like that.”

What’s your favorite part of the big day?

I love seeing all the mishaps that happen and get smoothed over by the vendor team, and nobody ever knows it happened. I love that it’s such a special day full of beautiful words and sentiments for this couple, with everyone coming together to support their new life together. I’ve never had a bad experience with painting someone at a wedding because it’s always such a joyous occasion.

