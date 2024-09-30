An inRegister tradition returns this January with a Winter Weddings edition | By inRegister Staff -

Loyal and longtime inRegister readers will remember receiving issues spotlighting local couples and their nuptials more than once a year. Now, newlyweds, engaged couples and anyone who loves diving into the details of a big day can rejoice because inRegister Weddings is no longer limited to June.

Our Winter Weddings issue debuts in January 2025. Harking back to the decades-old The Register and inRegister tradition, we will now spotlight couples more than once a year. With so much love in the air, how could we resist?

Submissions are now open for engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements in the January 2025 issue. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of you! Find more information here.