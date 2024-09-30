2024 inRegister Weddings couple Caroline Silvio & Cade Beloso. Photo by Brooke Boyd Photography.

An inRegister tradition returns this January with a Winter Weddings edition

|
By
-

Loyal and longtime inRegister readers will remember receiving issues spotlighting local couples and their nuptials more than once a year. Now, newlyweds, engaged couples and anyone who loves diving into the details of a big day can rejoice because inRegister Weddings is no longer limited to June.

Our Winter Weddings issue debuts in January 2025. Harking back to the decades-old The Register and inRegister tradition, we will now spotlight couples more than once a year. With so much love in the air, how could we resist?

Submissions are now open for engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements in the January 2025 issue. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of you! Find more information here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Wedding portrait painter Maria Saia...

I think y'all already know, we love weddings. I mean, who doesn't? We love all the details, big and

Wedding of the Week: Caroline...

Caroline Silvio and Cade Beloso were married on November 18, 2023 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic

Wedding of the Week: Emily...

Emily Hightower and Alex McCollam were married on October 21, 2023 at First United Methodist

Wedding of the Week: Haley...

Haley Kenny and Phelps McKey were married on October 28, 2023 at Our Lady of the Lake Church with a

Good Graces: Wedding etiquette for...

The main components of a wedding have hardly changed with time. A couple surrounded by the ones

TRENDING STORIES